Forty-seven Howard County Public School System seniors took part in the Apprenticeship Maryland Signing Day and have thus committed to participating in the Apprenticeship Maryland Program. This year’s roster marks the largest group of participating HCPSS students since the program began in 2019.

This school year, the students will take part in a paid, supervised, structured, on-the-job training program while also attending school, working with local businesses in the fields of construction and development, health care, the environment, education and information technology.

The program is a partnership between the Maryland Department of Labor, Howard County Office of Workforce Development, Howard Community College and local employers.

“A critical part of a student’s journey through our school system is to prepare for life beyond graduation and I am so pleased to see the considerable growth in apprenticeships this year. Today is a celebration of these students who, by choosing to be a part of the Apprenticeship Maryland program, have the opportunity to gain critical career skills” said HCPSS Superintendent Michael Martirano

