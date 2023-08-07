Gov. Wes Moore announced that the Maryland Department of Labor received $6.6 million through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to help expand apprenticeship throughout the state.

The infusion will help connect thousands of Marylanders to good-paying careers in vital and high-growth industries, including hospitality and tourism, and will establish a public sector innovation fund to bolster public service attraction and retention efforts.

The funding, in partnership with Maryland’s community colleges, will support the creation of the Hospitality Management Registered Apprenticeship Program. It will combine hospitality studies coursework with paid on-the-job learning within Maryland’s restaurant and lodging industries.

“With this grant, we will be able to keep pace and continue to add new industries and new occupations, in addition to bringing apprenticeship to more Marylanders,” said Moore. “The funding will direct key resources to supporting apprentices and establishing connections to partners and employers to bolster staffing, outreach, training, in addition to modernization of the state’s data systems.”

“Maryland is aiming for exponential growth in apprenticeships across various industries,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “In the last five years, Maryland has increased its number of apprentices by more than a thousand each year and more than doubled the number of women in apprenticeship. We are looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead as the result of this funding.”

Per the Stevens Amendment, the total cost of the State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula grant program is $6.6 million. $6.6 million (100%) is funded through the grant. Maryland was one of only seven states to receive a competitive award under the program, and received the second highest award overall.

