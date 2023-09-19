The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, in Laurel, and the University of Maryland, College Park have signed a memorandum of understanding to create new opportunities for collaboration in research and development.

The MOU will allow the institutions to partner for research, as well as develop opportunities for mentoring graduate and undergraduate students in technology domains such as autonomy, high-temperature materials science, battery and semiconductor technology, and related engineering and science disciplines.

Initially focused on space technology, the partnership creates clear paths for APL and UMD to envision and develop enhanced capabilities and address workforce needs related to advancing these technologies.

Through the agreement, APL and UMD staff, as well as undergraduate and graduate students and postdoctoral fellows, will have new opportunities for collaboration and to participate in research conducted at both institutions.

“The combined science and technology strengths of Johns Hopkins APL and the University of Maryland can drive bold, high-impact contributions that will maintain America’s leadership in science and engineering, and expand the boundaries of space research,” said APL Director Ralph Semmel. “This agreement further strengthens our broad university research outreach and we look forward to the inspired ideas this collaboration can create.”



