The Maryland Tech Council and Georgetown University Medical Center, in Washington, D.C., are collaborating to offer MTC members access to Biomedical Graduate Education programs.

The deal means that MTC’s 730 members are now eligible for 15 percent tuition savings on courses in Georgetown’s Biomedical Graduate Education program. MTC members can pursue select graduate degrees in biomedical education, along with two professional certificates.

The Georgetown programs include a master’s of science in biotechnology; a certificate in biotechnology bio business; a master’s of science in clinical and translational research and a certificate in clinical and translational research; a master’s of science in health informatics and data science; an executive masters in clinical quality, safety and leadership; and a certificate in clinical quality, safety and leadership.

“Tuition is often the roadblock that stops professionals from pursuing graduate-level courses that could change their careers,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the MTC. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Georgetown University’s Biomedical Graduate Education to make continuing education easier, with real savings on world-class curriculum relevant to their careers.”

