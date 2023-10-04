Superintendent Michael J. Martirano of the Howard County Public School System. (Submitted photo)

An opportunity to meet Howard County Public School System representatives and network with business and community leaders interested in supporting education is coming in November.

Superintendent Michael J. Martirano will discuss his vision for the school system and how it addresses challenges at a networking breakfast hosted by the Bright Minds Foundation.

“Breakfast With the Superintendent” is set for 7:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 7 at The Meeting House, 5885 Robert Oliver Place, Columbia.

Networking is scheduled for 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. School system departments will have tables in the atrium to highlight their work with students.

Martirano and a student who has not been announced are scheduled to speak after breakfast.

Tickets start at $50. Proceeds will benefit Bright Minds programs to improve education outcomes in Howard County.

Registration: https://brightmindsfoundation.org/breakfast/