Anne Arundel Community College is one of seven colleges nationwide, and the only college in the state, chosen to be part of a coalition led by Rochester Institute of Technology to address the cybersecurity talent shortage

The program seeks to support former military service members and first responders with transitioning into high-demand civilian cybersecurity careers.

RIT is leading the program and is backed by $2.5 million in funding from the National Security Agency; qualifying and selected students receive funding for tuition and fees up to $5,000 and are paired with mentors to help prepare them for cybersecurity careers.

The six other coalition institutions chosen are University at Albany, Louisiana State University, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, Iowa State University, Norfolk State University and University of North Florida.

“This is a great opportunity for veterans and first responders to put their previously acquired skills to work in the field of governance, risk and compliance, and learn cybersecurity foundational and technical skills,” said Mary Wallingsford, associate professor in the Cybersecurity, Networking and Digital Forensics department at AACC.

There are 25 open slots in AACC’s program. The application deadline is rolling until all scholarships have been awarded. To be considered for the spring 2024 term, which starts Jan. 22, applications must be submitted by Dec. 1. To apply, visit www.aacc.edu/about/schools-of-study/science-technology-and-education/cybersecurity-networking-and-digital-forensics/grc-grant.

