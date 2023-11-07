BioHub Maryland, an initiative to accelerate life sciences in the state, has inked a life sciences and biopharma skills training agreement with the Dublin, Ireland-based National Institute of Bioprocessing Research and Training.

This partnership makes BioHub Maryland the exclusive provider of NIBRT-licensed training in the National Capital Region and enables the local concern to offer NIBRT’s curriculum to equip veterans and members of disadvantaged communities with the skills and knowledge to enter the life sciences field. The curriculum will also provide opportunities for life science employers to upskill and train employees more efficiently.

BioHub Maryland plans to train students at a state-of-the-art and multifunctional facility equipped with cutting-edge industrial bioprocessing equipment. Training will include fundamentals of the life science industry, such as biomanufacturing concepts, cell and gene therapies, vaccine manufacturing, quality control skills, and data analysis.

BioHub Maryland entered into a training node partnership with Hood College to offer the NIBRT hands-on technical training curriculum to students at its Biomedical Research and Training Center. The partnership was made possible through $5 million in state and federal funding.

