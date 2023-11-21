Superintendent Michael Martirano. Photo courtesy HCPSS.

The Howard County Board of Education has announced the retirement of Michael Martirano, superintendent of Howard County Public School System, effective Jan. 10, 2024. Martirano has served the Howard County Public School System for seven years.

Under Martirano’s leadership, HCPSS has achieved numerous milestones, including eliminating its nearly $50 million health fund deficit and increasing the graduation rate of every student group since assuming leadership. He has played a pivotal role in advancing the district’s mission of providing quality education and fostering an environment conducive to the growth, development and care of students.

In the upcoming month HCBE will select an interim superintendent to serve for the duration of the 2023-24 school year before commencing a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent. Details regarding the search process and timeline will be presented in the coming weeks.

“Dr. Martirano has been an exceptional leader, and we are profoundly grateful for his endless energy and tireless dedication to the students, staff, and community of HCPSS,” said Howard County Board of Education Chair Antonia Watts. “His impact on education in our district is immeasurable, and he will be sincerely missed. We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

