The state of Maryland is calling early childhood education programs, educators, directors and family child care providers to advance their careers and earn bonuses and incentives by participating in the Maryland Child Care Credential Program. Enrolling in the program will allow participants to go above and beyond state licensing training requirements to enhance the quality of their programs and grow professionally.

The Howard County Child Care Resource Center will visit a given program, host office hours at individual centers and meet with each staff member individually. It will also review certificate documents, offer application assistance and give guidance on credential advancement. Program office hours are scheduled from 1–3 p.m.

To schedule an appointment with program specialists Lisa Hendricks ([email protected]) or Marissa Hill ([email protected]), email or call 410-313-1940.

For more information, visit www.earlychildhood.marylandpublicschools.org/child-care-providers/office-child-care/credentialing-branch/child-care-credential-program.

