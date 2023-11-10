Maryland’s only school dedicated to the practice of Electrology opened on Nov. 2 in Laurel. The new Maryland Electrolysis Eductaion Center gives state residents their first opportunity in more than 17 years to take coursework required to become a licensed electrologist close to home.

Founder Eileen Ebersole Collins has more than 30 years of experience in the field and is one of only two practicing Licensed Electrology Instructors in Maryland. Prior to MEEC’s opening, the nearest schools recognized for licensure in Maryland were located in New York, Massachusetts, Georgia and California.

Electrolysis – a personal care treatment that uses different treatments to permanently remove unwanted hair on all parts of the body – can be used on both fair and dark hair, as well as all skin types.

“When I had to go to California to obtain the qualifications to become a licensed instructor in Maryland, I realized there was a need for a local education institution that would offer students a rewarding career opportunity without requiring out-of-state travel,” Collins said.

The MEEC course of study includes 250 hours of self-paced online theory, followed by 400 hours of in-person clinical courses taught on site at the Maryland Electrolysis Education Center.

Courses are taught by Collins and a team of licensed and experienced practitioners.

Graduating students are eligible to sit for the MD Board of Nursing Electrology Practice Committee licensure exam, which enables them to practice in Maryland. Students wishing to practice outside the state will also be prepared to sit for the Certified Professional Electrologist board certification from IBEC, an international certification for those in the field of Electrology.

Eligible students must be 18 and have a high school diploma or High School Equivalent, and must also pass an eye exam from a licensed optometrist. Tuition and fees for the full program are $14,050.00.

MEEC is approved to operate as a private career school from the Maryland Higher Education Commission and is approved as a school for Electrology by the Maryland Board of Nursing, Electrology Practice Committee.

The Maryland Electrolysis Education Center is located at 300 Thomas Drive, Units 2 & 3, in Laurel. For additional information visit www.mdelectrolysiseducation.com or contact [email protected], 240-994-0306.