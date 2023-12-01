Notre Dame of Maryland University has agreed to acquire the Laurel-based Maryland University of Integrative Health with an acquisition transaction expected in early 2024, pending regulatory and accrediting agency approvals. A second-step merger of MUIH programs into NDMU are anticpated to take place in late 2024 or 2025.

According to the agreement, MUIH will initially continue to operate independently of NDMU. After a transition period, NDMU plans to ultimately merge MUIH’s graduate-level programs in integrative health and wellness into NDMU and to add a School of Integrative Health at NDMU. The agreement constitutes the first merger of a school dedicated to integrative health within a comprehensive university in the country.

“Offering programs in both traditional health sciences and integrative health is unique and will position NDMU as one of the nation’s most distinctive leaders in healthcare education,” said Dr. Marylou Yam, president of NDMU. “With the demand for all health professions expected to increase over the next decade, this opportunity to add integrative health programs ensures that NDMU will continue to educate innovative healthcare leaders and caregivers.”

NDMU will continue to offer MUIH’s online programs in nutrition, health and wellness coaching, health promotion, herbal medicine, integrative health studies, Ayurveda, and yoga therapy, as well as the campus-based acupuncture programs.

“MUIH is pleased to continue its pioneering graduate degree and certificate programs at NDMU in a new School of Integrative Health,” said Marc Levin, president of MUIH. “We recognize the value that NDMU brings in providing a home for MUIH’s outstanding integrative health programs and continuing to educate leaders and professionals to provide a holistic care to individuals, families and communities.”

In a separate communication with patients, MUIH stated that private practices at its Natural Care Center would terminate on Jan. 31, 2024, and advised patients to transfer their care to the practitioners’ external offices.