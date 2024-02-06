Caroline Walker, who has worked for the Howard County Public School System as a teacher, resource teacher, coordinator, director and most recently as the executive director of program innovation and student well-being, is now serving as the system’s acting chief academic officer.

Walker served as a member of the executive leadership team for the Division of Academics for the past six years. In her new role, she will provide leadership for the departments of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment; Program Innovation and Student Well-Being, which she will continue to directly manage; and Special Education.

Other changes include Daniel Lubeley, who had been director of capital planning and construction, assuming the role of acting Chief Operating Officer. Lubeley has served as the point-of-contact for the Division of Operations since the position became vacant in September.

In addition, Jahantab Siddiqui, chief administrative officer, will assume leadership of the Office of Student Transportation; and Darin Conforti, executive director of budget, will now report directly to the acting superintendent. The office will rise to cabinet-level and remain within the Division of Administration.

