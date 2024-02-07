Columbia-based TEDCO has invested $500,000 from its venture fund in University Startups, of Bethesda, which has created an edtech software-as-a-service platform. The platform promotes an entrepreneurial mindset by providing opportunities and pathways to success for students and lifelong learners.

The company’s inclusive entrepreneurship-focused program, designed by university professors and experienced entrepreneurs, supplies the tools to support career development, college preparation and internships for students.

University Startups was co-founded by Marc Steren and John Jabara.

“We are transforming the lives of individuals by empowering communities with personalized pathways to both higher education and career success,” said Marc Steren, who is also co-CEO. “Thanks to TEDCO’s investment, we can further our mission of educational and entrepreneurial enrichment of students and lifelong learners.”

