Howard Community College will reopen its on-campus Children’s Learning Center this fall. In partnership with the Community Action Council of Howard County, the reopening will serve as a key resource in reducing childcare costs, creating Early Head Start programming for infants and toddlers, and encouraging degree completion among student-parents at HCC.

The facility closed in 2020 during the pandemic and associated budget reduction efforts. In 2023, HCC was awarded a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support re-opening the center. The grant is part of the federal Childcare Access Means Parents in School grant program.

“Partnering with HCC to reopen the Children’s Learning Center enables both organizations to positively impact families and children for generations to come,” said CAC President Tracy Broccolino. “We know that education makes a huge difference in enabling social and economic mobility for the entire family, and exceptional early childhood education puts children on a trajectory to lifelong success. CAC is proud of our longstanding relationship with HCC and the opportunity to partner in providing expanded whole-family support for HCC’s students and our community.”

More than 2,900 students enrolled at HCC during the last fiscal year received Pell Grant funding, with 24% of that group claiming child dependents. In addition to the coming childcare services, HCC currently supports student-parents with designated study space in the college library, food pantry access and a growing roster of classes with faculty members who welcome young children to be with parents during in-person classroom instruction.

