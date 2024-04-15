Howard Community College is one of eight institutions that’s joining the Achieving the Dream Network, which is a national organization seeking reforms in higher education to expand student success.

HCC is one of two Maryland community colleges named to this year’s cohort, with the other being Frederick Community College. The institutions will begin membership in a three-year program to build campus capacity in student support, leadership development and data integration in programming.

“I am proud of the work our campus ATD leads have done to showcase our commitment to positive student outcomes,” said Daria Willis, president of HCC. “We visualize a future of improved graduation and retention rates as key institutional performance indicators. Working in concert with ATD and peer institutions will help us find and customize best practices and innovation to meet students where they dream.”

Achieving the Dream partners nationally with more than 300 community colleges to deploy executive coaching, K-12 partnership frameworks, and strategic planning to support student experience and completion. The network’s approach is designed to create equitable, antiracist, and economically vibrant communities around institutions.

The colleges in the 2024 Network cohort are as follows:

● Clovis Community College, California

● East Central College, Missouri

● Frederick Community College, Maryland

● Howard Community College, Maryland

● Madera Community College, California

● Midland College, Texas

● Phoenix College, Arizona

● Waubonsee Community College, Illinois

