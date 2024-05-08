Marlyand Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller will salute more than 600 graduates of Howard Community College as the keynote speaker at its 53rd commencement. The ceremony will be held on May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena at UMBC.



Prior to her election, Miller was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, where she worked with her constituents to create legislation to invest in STEM education and streamline the regulatory process for small businesses. She also championed working families, survivors of domestic abuse and the environment.



A civil and transportation engineer with more than 25 years of executive experience in the field, Miller’s policy areas of focus include transportation, mental health, and equity in science, engineering, technology and mathematics. In March, she was inducted into the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame.

