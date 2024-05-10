The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has launched a Center for Artificial Intelligence in Business to conduct research and outreach, with the intent of reaching the potential of AI through intentional design and governance frameworks centering on human judgment and creativity.



The center will work in conjunction with the university’s newly announced Artificial Intelligence Interdisciplinary Institute at Maryland. It will also tap into the school’s research and faculty expertise in artificial intelligence, analytics and data science.



Leading the center is inaugural Director Balaji Padmanabhan, Dean’s Professor of Decision, Operations and Information Technologies, who will be aided by an industry advisory board and faculty advisory board. The center was launched with seed funding from Bethesda-based GRF CPAs & Advisors.



“AI provides an incredible opportunity for businesses to create amazing products and services. Our aim is to ensure this potential of AI is realized while mitigating and managing risks in a responsible manner,” says Padmanabhan. “Also, and importantly, organizations that put people first, whether as employees or consumers, have a history of achieving greatness and AI doesn’t change that. There are important concerns about AI’s impact on the future of work itself, and the center will strive to be an important voice in the community to shape this as well.”



