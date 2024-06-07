Howard Community College (HCC) has entered into an agreement with Capitol Technology University for a Guaranteed Dual Admissions Program Agreement. Under its terms, the institutions will facilitate the admission of eligible students enrolled at HCC who complete an associate degree (A.A., A.A.S., or A.S.E.) program into a select four-year bachelor’s degree (B.S.) program offered at Capitol Tech.

The programs in focus include computer engineering, computer science, construction management, cybersecurity, electrical engineering, electronic technology, game and simulation, and engineering.

“Howard Community College is committed to meeting our students where they dream with this new and exciting partnership with Capitol Technology University,” said Daria Willis, president of HCC. “Through innovative student services and articulation agreements we can provide college access to more members of our community and increase college completion.”

The partnership aims at reducing the cost of college by encouraging students to complete an associate degree at HCC through collaborative academic advising and the completion of a Dual Admission Contract. Eligible students who complete this contract are guaranteed admission to Capitol Tech with a pathway toward completing the bachelor of science degree. Leaders expect other joint opportunities to support professional achievement to follow.

“Capitol Tech is dedicated to offering HCC students a smooth and supportive pathway to completing their bachelor’s degrees, ensuring a successful and rewarding career in STEM fields,” said Bradford Sims, president of CTU.

Student services and academic advising provided by each institution, including general education and prerequisite requirements for admission into the Capitol Tech B.S. degree program, will be the shared responsibility of the institutions. Once admitted to HCC, students will have access to all student services at the college until the completion of the associate degree requirements, with access to all student services at Capitol Tech during their entire enrollment in the Agreement.

HCC was recently named among the nation’s top two-year colleges by Niche, an online college selection and data resource for families, and ranked #92 among all two-year institutions and the top community college in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Forbes recognized CTU as one of America’s Top Colleges in 2023, ranking among the top 8% of best colleges offering a bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree as well as specialized programs in engineering, business and art.