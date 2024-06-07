A strategic partnership between Anne Arundel County and Bowie State University will shine a light upon a new project at Crownsville Hospital Memorial Park.



A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the County and BSU as they collaborate to plan programming and educational initiatives focused on mental and physical health and wellness, environmental and agricultural science, library science and historic preservation at the grounds of the former Crownsville Hospital Center.



The curriculum development will be built upon the historic relationship between Bowie State University and Crownsville Hospital and will also encompass research, internships and other initiatives.



The relationship between BSU and Crownsville Hospital dates back many decades. In the early 1950s, The College Eye reported about site visits by the university to the hospital; the university also conducted a study on mental health and overcrowding at the facility. More recently, BSU students testified before Maryland delegates about legislation to establish a Crownsville Task Force.



Crownsville Hospital opened in 1911 as a treatment facility for African American patients. In 2022, Anne Arundel County acquired the deed to the property from the state. County officials are actively working with local, state and federal partners, and community stakeholders, to preserve the site’s history and create a space for healing.





Related