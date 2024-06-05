From left, Mehin Pandya, Nandhu Manoj Pillai, Diego Salamanca Murphy, Praneeth Idamakanti, Aarush Kejriwal, Vishva Rao, Joseph Jeong, and Nick Venginickal represented Mt. Hebron HS in the National Economic Challenge. (Submitted photo)

Ellicott City’s Mt. Hebron High School took top honors in two categories at this year’s National Economics Challenge, the premier high school economics competition in the United States. The event is organized by the Council for Economic Education.

Capping a school year during which nearly 8,000 students competed across the US, teams from MHHS swept the final competition in New York on June 3 with first-place finishes in both the NEC’s Adam Smith Division for advanced and returning competitors and the David Ricardo Division for first-time competitors.

This marks the seventh straight competition in which the Howard County public school emerged as a national champion or finalist.

Members of each team were allowed to confer for only seconds before jotting down responses for expert judges to instantly review. The serious but fun competition is designed to encourage a deep understanding of economics through both a case study round and the final quiz round.

“The analytic and problem-solving skills built by studying economics can be applied to issues of our day that are relevant to our students, today and in their futures,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and CEO.

Only half the states require a course in economics, according to CEE’s 2024 Survey of the States.

“Requiring economics and personal finance courses in all high schools gives every student the real-world skills they need to create fulfilling lives on their own terms,” Morrison added. “We congratulate and thank the students, teachers and our CEE affiliates around the country for making economics education available and exciting through the National Economics Challenge and each and every classroom.”

In subsequent international rounds, the Mt. Hebron teams also outscored China’s championship Shanghai Pinghe School team in the David Ricardo Division and Shanghai Starriver Bilingual School in the Adam Smith Division.

All members of the winning teams are awarded cash prizes. CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman asked the questions and moderated the final rounds for both divisions, which were televised live and online on CNBC.