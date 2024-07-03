William “Bill” Barnes became the permanent HCPSS Superintendent effective July 1, 2024. (Photo credit: Nicholas Griner, Multimedia Communications HCPSS)

New Howard County Public School System Superintendent William Barnes has launched a plan, titled “The First 90 Days,” which details priorities to before the start of the 2024-2025 school year.



Since serving as acting superintendent since Jan. 10, Barnes has listened to students, school staff, central staff, families, community partners and members of the Board of Education to identify priorities. The First 90 Days will elevate seven priorities that will receive greater attention through the remainder of summer and beginning of the school year.



They include:

● Strategic Vision

● Blueprint

● Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

● Learning

● Budget

● Transportation

● Human Resources



Within each priority are several key action steps that will drive the collaborative focus of the Superintendent’s leadership team and stakeholder partners, who will have multiple opportunities to provide input and feedback on the priorities included in the plan.



“I ask each and every person to join these efforts and provide feedback through the engagement opportunities that will be offered through the course of this plan,” Barnes said.



Additionally, Barnes said he is committed to deploying new public dashboards to enhance transparency and accountability, so all stakeholders are informed partners in progress.

