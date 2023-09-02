The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released state jobs and unemployment preliminary survey data that revealed Maryland gained 2,000 jobs in July, with the unemployment rate decreasing 0.2 points to 1.8%.

This marks the sixth consecutive month of record-setting low unemployment for Maryland. The “Other Services” sector experienced the most growth with an increase of 2,500 jobs. Additional sectors that created jobs include Leisure and Hospitality (600); Public sector (600); Mining, Logging, and Construction (400); and Information (100).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Professional and Business Services (1,200); Financial Activities (300); Private Education and Health Services (300); Manufacturing (200); and Trade, Transportation and Utilities (200).

