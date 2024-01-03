ResumeBuilder.com, a resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a survey of 1,190 full-time workers that revealed remote workers were the least likely to receive promotions and raises.

According to the survey, when remote workers did receive raises, they were often lower compared to hybrid or fully in-office workers. Across different work locations, the vast majority of employees reported being productive, having good relationships with their co-workers and boss, and feeling connected to their company.

However, the survey also noted that of all employees, those who work fully in-office are the most likely to report poor mental health, high stress, poor work-life balance and lack of happiness at their current job; conversely, remote and hybrid workers were more likely to report better mental health, less stress, greater work-life balance and more happiness at their current job.

The report also shares insight into workers’ plans for job hunting.

ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,190 full-time employees who have a job that could be done remotely: this group consisted of 417 remote workers, 567 hybrid workers, and 206 fully in-office workers.

Survey results indicate that 52 percent of fully in-office workers will look for a new job next year, followed by 43 percent of hybrid workers, and 36 percent of remote workers. Additionally, while just 35 percent of fully in-office workers say they like their current work location arrangement, 69 percent of hybrid workers and 92 percent of remote workers say the same.

The survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. Respondents were employed full-time in roles that could be fulfilled remotely. To view the complete report, visit www.resumebuilder.com/remote-workers-were-24-less-likely-to-be-promoted-in-2023.

