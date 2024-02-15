For a third consecutive year, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, in Laurel, has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Award and earned a spot as one of the Best Places to Work for 2024.

APL ranked No. 30 on the list, marking the Laboratory’s third year in a row as a top-50 selection; it is also the highest-ranked defense and space research organization in the Top 100. More than 28,000 large U.S. companies were eligible for this year’s list.

The award is based solely on insights and opinions shared from employees who voluntarily and anonymously provide reviews about their work environments.

When employees submit reviews about their employers on Glassdoor, they rate their satisfaction with their employer overall as well as with key workplace attributes including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management and work-life balance.

During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large-company list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes included in the awards algorithm. Glassdoor compiles the final list using its proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

To view the company’s complete awards methodology, visit www.media.glassdoor.com/staticList/pdf/2024/Glassdoor_Best_Places_to_Work_2024_Methodology_US.pdf.

