The City of Laurel is seeking student applicants for the Mayor’s Summer Job Program, which offers work experience and career exploration opportunities for youth.

Now in its 12th year, the Mayor’s Summer Job Program runs from July 8 through August 9 and offers young residents ages 14-16 the opportunity to work 15 hours per week, earning $15 per hour. Applicants must submit a completed application with parental or guardian consent, a copy of their most recent report card, and a Work Permit upon receiving a job offer.

Positions are available in the following city government departments: Offices of the Mayor, Clerk to the Council and City Administrator; Budget and Personnel Services; Communications; Economic and Community Services; Fire Marshal and Permit Services; Information Technology; Parks and Recreation; and the Laurel Police Department. Interested individuals are encouraged to review the details of these available positions and indicate their top two preferences on the application.

Applications are available at the Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center located at 8103 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, MD, or online after verifying age and residency qualifications. All applications must be submitted by 12:00 noon on June 8, 2024. Qualified applicants will undergo an interview process.

For additional information or to verify residency within the Laurel City limits, please visit the Mayor’s Summer Job Program or contact the City at (301) 725-5300.