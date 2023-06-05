Photo courtesy of the City of Laurel

The Mayor and City Council of Laurel have approved an ordinance that will make it mandatory for residents to separate their organic waste from the trash.

Organic waste is defined as food scraps, food waste, food-soiled paper, and compostable plastic. Green waste – including leaves, grass clippings, and other landscape debris – must be separated out.

Laurel is the first municipality in the state of Maryland to introduce legislation that makes residential composting mandatory. It was approved at the May 22, 2023 Mayor and City Council meeting, but the ordinance won’t take effect until July 1, 2025.

“This type of composting program will reduce the amount of money the City pays to process our waste. I congratulate the City Council for moving forward with this, and we will all work together to make sure the community is ready when the program begins in 2025,” said Mayor Craig Moe.

The City will help residents prepare for the new requirements through:

· an increase in how to videos.

· face-to-face community meetings ( by request) .

· composting and recycling tips on the City of Laurel Green Living resources page.

· a new cart that will allow residents in condo communities to compost.

For questions about the benefits of composting, how to sign up, education and outreach, or to request a presentation given to your HOA, contact Michele Blair, the City of Laurel Environmental Programs Manager, at [email protected] or call 301-725-5300.