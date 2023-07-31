Gov. Wes Moore announced $4 million in grants to six jurisdictions, including Howard County, for repairs that will enable nearly 300 homes to proceed with comprehensive energy efficiency retrofits.

The funds will be deployed through a new pilot program that integrates the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s energy efficiency programs and rehabilitation programs. Currently, 38 percent of Maryland homes assessed for energy efficiency improvements are deferred for health and safety reasons that cannot be addressed with funding from the department’s energy programs.

The pilot program will aid in the deployment of funds from the department’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which recently received $45 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

To address repairs and streamline government programs for homeowners in need, two of the department’s rehabilitation programs — the Homeowner Assistance Fund WholeHome Grant Program and the Maryland Housing Rehabilitation Program — have recently been restructured and consolidated.

Jurisdictions receiving awards will also include Allegany, Garrett and St. Mary’s counties; and the cities of Frederick and Baltimore. For more information, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/ Pages/EnergyEfficiency/default.aspx.

