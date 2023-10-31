The Maryland Energy Administration will offer more than $6 million in fiscal 2024 funding through its Maryland Offshore Wind Grant Program Portfolio, which is designed to help Maryland’s emerging businesses and workforce get involved in the growing offshore wind industry.

The MOWGP Portfolio is divided into two main programs: the Maryland Offshore Wind Supply Chain Investment Program, formerly known as the Capital Expenditure program; and the Maryland Offshore Wind Workforce and Education Program. Each program contains multiple areas of interest for individuals to maximize the opportunities present this fiscal year.

The MOWWEP provides grant funding to support offshore wind education, workforce training and internship programs in Maryland. A total of $2 million is anticipated to be available, split among the following:

Industry Education

Funds are available to help offset the capital and operating expenditures associated with developing or expanding and implementing offshore wind education programs. The MEA will provide funding up to 75 percent of total project costs, not to exceed $500,000.

Workforce Training

Funds are available to help offset the capital and operating expenditures associated with developing or expanding and implementing an offshore wind training program. The MEA will provide funding up to 75 percent of total project costs, not to exceed $500,000.

Internships

Funds are available to help offset the costs for organizations that are working in the offshore wind industry who desire to hire interns. Funding through the program will reimburse employers for up to 75 percent of an intern’s wage, up to $10,000 annually per intern.

The MOWSCIP program provides grant funding on a non-competitive basis to support new or existing businesses entering the offshore wind supply chain in Maryland. A total of $1.5 million is anticipated to be available, split among the following:

Market Entry Reporting and Planning

Funds are available to help offset the costs of retaining a consultant to develop a market entry plan for eligible businesses looking to enter the offshore wind industry. The MEA will provide funding up to $25,000 in the form of a one-time grant award.

Capital Expenditures

Funds are available to help offset the capital expenditures needed for an organization to enter the offshore wind industry. The MEA will award up to 50 percent of the total project costs not to exceed $400,000. Applicants must contribute at least 50 percent of the total project costs as matching funds.

Industry Events

Funds are available to help offset the costs associated with attending domestic offshore wind and marine technology industry events. The MEA will provide financial incentives of up to $5,000 per offshore wind or marine technology event once per fiscal year.

The application deadline for both programs and all areas of interest is Feb. 1, 2024. Visit energy.maryland.gov for more information.

