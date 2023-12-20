Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act and its provision on protecting public access to Greenbury Point, a Navy property managed by Naval Support Activity Annapolis as a mission-supportive natural resources conservation area:

“The inclusion of language in the National Defense Authorization Act that protects public access at Greenbury Point is an incredible step forward in our effort to conserve this land and expand public water access.

“Thank you to Sen. Van Hollen, Sen. Cardin and Congressman Sarbanes for listening to our residents and leading this conservation effort, and thank you to all of our community members and organizations whose advocacy made this possible.

“We will continue our work to protect Greenbury Point and natural areas like it to protect the health of the Chesapeake Bay and ensure that all of our residents have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty of our local waters.”

