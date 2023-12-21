City of Laurel Mayor Keith Sydnor is encouraging the input and involvement of residents to help develop the City’s first Sustainability Plan.

Focus groups will serve as the platform for collaboration, brainstorming, and developing innovative ideas to enhance Laurel’s strategies and approach to sustainability efforts.

The effort begins with an introductory meeting with City representatives where interested citizens can ask questions, connect with other community members and initiate the formation of focus groups and sustainability topics.

The introductory meeting is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2024, at the Joseph R. Robison Laurel Municipal Center, 8103 Sandy Spring Road in Laurel. Food and refreshments provided, beginning at 5 p.m.

Confirmation of attendance is requested.

Please visit the questionnaire to join Focus Groups and/or provide feedback at: City of Laurel Sustainability Plan Focus Group Registration.

For additional questions, comments, or accommodations or information in languages other than English to participate, please contact: Ms. Michele Blair, Environmental Programs Manager, (301) 725-5300 ext. 2203, [email protected].