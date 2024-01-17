The Maryland Energy Administration has opened the fiscal 2024 funding round for its statewide Maryland Smart Energy Communities Programs, which provide grants to Maryland communities and organizations to help with the costs of planning and installing clean energy projects.

These projects are designed to lead to reduced energy consumption, greater cost savings, enhanced community investment, more robust economic development, and expanded engagement by local leaders in clean energy.

Grants are available for planning and installing large-scale, community-wide clean energy projects, which will require collaboration between public and private entities.

In recent years, projects completed under Maryland Smart Energy Communities Programs have made significant contributions to communities throughout Maryland, including:

● Howard County is replacing five gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles, which is expected to reduce fuel consumption by 4,600 gasoline gallons annually.

● Montgomery County is making energy efficiency upgrades to multiple facilities, with expected annual energy reduction totaling more than 1.1 million kilowatt hours and cost savings of $188,000.

● The City of New Carrollton is installing a roof-top solar power system on its City Hall building that will produce 239,000 kilowatt hours each year and reduce annual energy expenses by $29,000.

The suite of sub-programs offered under Maryland Smart Energy Communities include Clean Energy for Local Governments, Clean Energy and Community Development, Public Facilities Solar, and Streetlight and Outdoor Lighting Efficiency.

For more information, visit www.energy.maryland.gov/govt/Pages/smartenergycommunities.aspx.

