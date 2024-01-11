The Maryland Energy Administration has launched its fiscal 2024 Commercial, Industrial & Agricultural Grant Program. The program incentivizes building improvements that reduce energy waste and displace fossil-fuel use when possible in Maryland-based commercial, industrial and agricultural facilities.

“Maryland’s buildings sector represents one third of the state’s energy consumption. As a whole, these buildings present an enormous opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while also reducing energy waste,” said MEA Director Paul Pinsky. “The advanced technologies that enable this change are a win-win for the economy and for our planet.”

Offices, factories, warehouses, stores, hospitals and multifamily apartment buildings are among the many facilities that can reduce utility expenses and carbon emissions. These benefits result from improved lighting, water heating, space heating and cooling, and building insulation and air sealing, among other opportunities.

The MEA seeks to accelerate the adoption of these technologies by offering program grants to partially offset the cost of required investments. Total program funding for fiscal 2024 will be up to $4.4 million, available to qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Grant Program invites proposals for grant funding in the following areas of interest, which are devised to meet facility owners’ needs while advancing the state’s energy goals. Applicants may apply for funding from multiple areas of interest, provided their proposals cover distinct activities.

● Energy efficiency and electrification for business or nonprofit entities proposing energy efficiency and electrification upgrades to commercial, industrial, multi-family housing, warehouse or data center facilities.

● Manufacturing and combined heat and power for commercial, industrial and non-profit facilities.

● Agricultural energy efficiency enhancing investments in stationary facilities that are dedicated solely to raising and or harvesting goods from the land.

Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m., or until funds are exhausted. Contact Program Manager Christopher Russell at 410-537-3031 or [email protected] with questions or concerns.

