Submitted photo (Source: Walmart)

Walmart is investing in 19 solar projects across the U.S. with national renewable energy provider Pivot Energy, including 15 community solar projects. The strategic tax equity investment will drive the construction, operation and maintenance of a diverse solar project portfolio across five states ― Maryland, Delaware, Illinois, Colorado and California.

The tax equity investment from Walmart will facilitate the construction of 72 megawatts of community solar projects. Collectively, these projects will increase renewable energy production and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, effectively reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Notably, 41 MW of projects in Colorado are specifically designed to serve low and moderate-income homes, reducing energy burdens for vulnerable communities. The community solar projects are expected to be constructed in 2024 and 2025, and will support an estimated 7,000-plus households’ access to community solar subscriptions, with $6 million-plus in potential annual savings, in addition to local businesses and other entities.

“Our partnership with Pivot demonstrates our approach to new clean energy investments, aimed at enabling high-impact, high-quality projects that drive positive outcomes. In addition to facilitating a cleaner power grid, this portfolio will help expand access to clean energy and provide direct savings on energy costs for thousands of households in the communities we serve, including low-and moderate-income communities,” said Walmart Vice President, Renewable Energy Strategy Frank Palladino.

Pivot will also be working closely with landowners to maximize solar energy production and agricultural production on several of the community solar projects, known as agrivoltaics. At these sites, drip irrigation will be installed that will enable high-quality crop produce between the rows of the solar array, in addition to sheep grazing, habitat enhancement and other responsible land stewardship practices.

