A Sierra Club survey conducted over the course of four weekends in May 2024 has confirmed a significant reduction in the number of plastic bags leaving grocery stores in the City of Laurel compared with previous years.

Survey data was collected at Food Lion, Giant, Harris Teeter and Shoppers Food Warehouse in 2019, 2022, and 2024.

The survey notes that paper bags were hard to find when all stores provided complimentary single-use plastic bags in 2019. Laurel banned plastic bags less than 4 millimeters in thickness in 2022, and stores switched to complimentary paper bags.

The city updated the ordinance in 2024 to remove thickness requirements, ban non-reusable plastic carryout bags, define acceptable reusable bags, and require a charge of at least 10 cents for paper and other carryout bags.

According to survey data, adding the paper bag charge reduced the share of shoppers taking a paper bag from 68% to 32%. Reusable bag use rose from 14% to 23%, and skipping the bag entirely rose from 17% to 44%.

The share of shoppers bringing a reusable bag or not taking a bag at the store more than doubled from 31% to 66%.

“I am proud of our residents for embracing this change, and for city staff for positioning Laurel as a leader in environmentally friendly practices,” Mayor Keith Sydnor said. “Now on to composting!”

Beginning in July 2025, a new ordinance approved by previous Mayor Craig Moe and the City Council in May 2023 will make it mandatory for residents to separate organic waste from trash. Laurel is the first municipality in Maryland to introduce a mandatory composting ordinance.