The Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary has awarded nearly $220,000 to programs in Maryland that serve veterans. The Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program made seven awards to service dog and equine therapy organizations to implement projects that improve veterans’ mental health.

The program provides grants to improve mental health and overall well-being for veterans living in Maryland or who are receiving care at a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or Department of Defense medical facility. Recipients will also be able to train more staff on military cultural competency and suicide prevention.

Since the program was created in 2017, it has awarded $180,000 in grants. For the full list of awards, visit https://veterans.maryland.gov/maryland-veterans-service-animal-program-and-fund.

