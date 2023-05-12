Ellie Mental Health, Columbia, held a ceremonial ribbon cutting May 1. Owned by Warr Family Group, the health care provider has 14 newly furnished rooms for clients and their families at their office, 10025 Governor Warfield Parkway, Suite 206, Columbia.

“Our mission is to destigmatize mental health and to make mental health care accessible,” said Marcus Warr, President of The Warr Family Group, LLC and owner of Ellie Mental Health, Columbia, in a statement. “We are serious about health because mental wellness means overall wellness.”

Ellie Mental Health has multiple clinics in Minnesota and franchises across the country, and says on its website that it uses humor to break down barriers in the mental health industry.