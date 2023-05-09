Alice Neuberger, center, celebrated her 100th brithday on October 22, 2022 at the Bain 50+ Center in Columbia. With her are Tammy Wiggins, assistant director of the Bain Center, right, and Stephanie Wall, who shared a proclamation from Howard County Representing County Executive Calvin Ball to honor Alice’s milestone. (Department of Community Resources and Services photo)

Celebrate Older Americans Month in May with local events, resources, and services.

This year’s theme, Aging Unbound, will give people a chance to explore diverse aging experiences and talk about how communities can combat stereotypes.

The Howard County Office on Aging and Independence (OAI) is introducing the Older Americans Month Passport Challenge. Starting May 1, adults ages 50 and older can go to any 50+ Center to pick up a passport. Participants will receive a stamp on their passport for each activity or program they attend. When an individual obtains six stamps they can turn in their passport up until June 9 to receive a giveaway (while supplies last). Each participant will also be entered into a raffle to receive a $75 gift certificate to purchase either a GO50+ or group exercise package.

An Aging Unbound kickoff event will be held May 10, at the Ellicott City 50+ Center.

Events are planned throughout the month, countywide. Details can be found on the Older Americans Month webpage: www.howardcountymd.gov/aging/OAM23.

OAI is also celebrating with extended hours at four of its 50+ Centers – Ellicott City, Bain, East Columbia, and Elkridge – beginning May 1, to accommodate older residents who may not be able to participate in center activities during standard business hours.

Celebrating Older Americans Month is a way for people to reconnect as they continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jackie Scott, director of the Howard County Department of Community Resources and Services. “We are providing ways for people to come together and renew their sense of wellbeing, understanding and learning—all of those things,” she said. “One of our goals has always been to change the narrative around what aging is.”

Aging can be fun—and it’s a gift, added Scott. “Whether someone is turning seven or 57, we can meet people where they are,” she said.