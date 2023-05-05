Photo courtesy LHAAMC.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, in Annapolis; and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, in Lanham, have received high marks by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with high-quality, safe care.

LHAAMC received an “A” Leapfrog grade for spring 2023. LHAAMC has earned straight A’s for every grading cycle since 2018, and according to Leapfrog, is the only hospital in Maryland to earn this prestigious distinction; in addition, LHDCMC earned a “B” from Leapfrog for spring 2023.

“Since 2019, Luminis Health has made significant investments at our Lanham campus to improve the health of our community,” said Deneen Richmond, president of LHDCMC. “With the opening of our new Behavioral Health Pavilion, the expansion of surgical services and our plans to add women’s and children’s health care services in the coming years, I am proud of our team for working each day to break down barriers to health and deliver more high-quality care to all Prince Georgians and our neighbors throughout the region.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, transparent and free to the public. Results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.



