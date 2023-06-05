Mooresville, N.C.-based Native Ceuticals, a provider of CBD products, will open its ninth retail location in July at The Mall in Columbia, with the exact date soon to be announced. Led by two brothers who are Columbia natives, the business aims to bring all-natural alternatives to the pain relief market.

“With the very active and engaged community that is present here in Columbia, we can’t wait to have a space to educate and help out locals with natural alternatives to pain relief, anxiety management, gut support and so much more,” said Austin Kopnitsky, who co-owns the business with his brother, Taylor. Both live in Howard County.

The store will provide an educational environment where customers can explore a variety of premium CBD products. From tinctures and gummies to topicals and wellness supplements, Native Ceuticals bills itself as “the first in the country” to fully commit to a “seed-to-shelf” process; the company grows its own hemp, and extracts and produces every product in its FDA-approved manufacturing facility.

Every product is third-party lab-tested and has a Certificate of Analysis to show the public the lab results. This extensive process ensures a “highest quality and most consistent” product, Kopnitsky said.

