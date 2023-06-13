Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, president of Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, right, smiles June 12 as the medical facility’s new name is unveiled. Standing behind him are Ronald Langlotz, the medical center’s vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer, and Dr. Jeanette Nazarian, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. (Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center photo)

Howard County General Hospital’s name has changed to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center. The name change was announced at the medical center’s recent Heroes in Health Care and will be implemented throughout the organization in the coming weeks and months.

The name change follows the organization’s continuing integration and growth within Johns Hopkins Medicine into a comprehensive medical center, as it provides specialized health care services in multiple buildings across the center’s campus. With the change comes a new logo and rebranding.

JHHCMC will offer the same services under the new name, with the goal of further expanding Johns Hopkins specialty care in the future.

“The new name also reflects the hospital’s five-year clinical growth strategy, which has been bringing Johns Hopkins credentialed specialized physicians to our campus, allowing Howard County residents to access those specialty services closer to home,” said Kathleen White, chair of JHHCMC’s board of trustees.

Dr. Shafeeq Ahmed, president of JHHCMC, noted that the medical facility is celebrating its 50th anniversary as a hospital and its 25th anniversary as a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine. “Being part of Johns Hopkins Medicine is who we are and who we have been,” Ahmed said. “We are proud of our 25-year legacy, and our new name reflects that ongoing connection.”

