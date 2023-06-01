The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission has announced more than $14 million in grant awards to promote innovative research that will strengthen and advance stem cell treatments and technologies in Maryland.

The grants mark the largest amount awarded to Maryland-based institutions and companies since 2010 and was made possible as a result of increased funding from the state. This is also the first time that the Commission awarded funding to Maryland-based companies under the MSCRC’s new Manufacturing Assistance Program, established to boost cell therapy manufacturing capabilities in the State.

Thirty-nine scientists from Maryland-based research institutions and companies will be receiving awards from this round of funding to advance research addressing an array of medical conditions, including cancer, eye, heart, bone, blood, digestive and central nervous system diseases.

Awardees include academic scientists from The Johns Hopkins University; UMBC; University of Maryland, College Park; University of Maryland, Baltimore; Lieber Institute for Brain Development; Hugo W. Moser Research Institute at Kennedy Krieger and The Geneva Foundation. From the commercial sector, awardees include Vita Therapeutics, Theradaptive, Caring Cross, RoosterBio and Reprocell USA.

Awardees submitted proposals to the MSCRC in response to its Request for Applications for its second round of funding in fiscal year 2023. Earlier this fiscal year, the Commission awarded an additional $4.2 million in research grants.

MSCRF has a budget of $20.5 million for fiscal year 2024. It has also issued RFAs for its first-round of 2024 funding in hopes of continuing to accelerate research and cures through the various programs of the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund. All applications are due by July 13.

More information about all current MSCRF awardees is available at www.mscrf.org/awardees.

