UM Laurel Medical Center graphic courtesy of University of Maryland Medical System

The new University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center officially opened its doors on June 4, replacing the older facility on the same campus. The new center facility represents phase 1 of a multi-phase plan to create a health and wellness destination campus.

The Laurel Medical Center is a part of the University of Maryland Capital Region Health and includes 83,742 square feet across two floors and represents a $70 million investment that offers:

24/7 emergency and observation care

20 emergency bays

10 observation beds

2 operating rooms

2 procedure rooms

1 helipad

Outpatient behavioral health services

In September 2018, UM LMC received regulatory approval to transform services and offerings from an acute hospital, to represent a new model of care focusing on keeping residents healthy and avoiding unnecessary inpatient admissions and emergency room visits.

Patients who require in-patient care will be transferred to a full-service hospital, such as UM Capital Region Medical Center, which opened its new facility in June 2021.

“Ensuring that patients receive the right care, in the right place, at the right time is not something we take lightly,” said Nathaniel Richardson Jr., President & CEO, University of Maryland Capital Region Health. “While the new facility is equipped with the latest technology that will allow greater efficiency with patient care, we have a team of dedicated individuals with a shared vision to provide high-quality, safe and compassionate care. This new facility is also a renewal of that commitment.”

More broadly, the 26-acre campus has even more plans to enhance the care residents can expect within the community.

University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) partnered with Catalyst, a healthcare real estate firm, that was selected after a request for proposal process several years ago. Together, UMMS and Catalyst are creating a health and wellness footprint that aims to provide an array of services from which the community will benefit.

“UMMS is creating a campus that will offer residents a plethora of services and amenities,” said Mohan Suntha, President and CEO, University of Maryland Medical System. “I am proud that we are well on our path to providing a one-stop destination for individuals seeking not only medical care but the convenience of additional services that can help people live a healthy and thriving life.”

Still to come and currently under construction on the campus is a new Medical Office Building slated to open later in 2023. The new medical office building will complement services offered at UM LMC and have a connecting bridge to allow for seamless integration of services.

Phase II of the campus development plan includes demolishing the current facility to make room for additional campus growth and expansion.

The new Laurel Medical Center replaces the facility with the same name at 7300 Van Dusen Road, Laurel, MD.

For more information about the new University of Maryland Laurel Medical Center, visit umms.org/laurel.