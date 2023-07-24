Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines: Stroke Gold and Mission: Lifeline Non-ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction Gold quality awards. The awards recognize JHHCMC’s commitment to ensuring stroke and NSTEMI heart attack patients receive the best treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

In addition, JHHCMC made the American Heart Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll for ensuring patients with Type 2 diabetes, who might be at higher risk for complications, receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke.

In addition, JHHCMC has also celebrated 50 years since its founding as the Columbia Hospital & Clinics Foundation. It started in a 75,000-square-foot facility with emergency services, a three-bed coronary unit, a 10-bassinet nursery, operating rooms and delivery suites, and 59 general patient beds; in 1974, the name changed to Howard County General Hospital.

During the next half-century, the hospital opened new wings and medical buildings, joined Johns Hopkins Medicine and added services. It has grown into a comprehensive acute care medical center with 226 licensed beds, specializing in women’s and children’s services, surgery, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, etc.

