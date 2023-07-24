Johns Hopkins Health Plans

Johns Hopkins HealthCare has changed its name to Johns Hopkins Health Plans, which is intended to reflect its expanding health plan business, growing member base and broader geographic footprint.

Johns Hopkins Health Plans is poised to continue to serve the mid-Atlantic market and beyond by offering Medicare Advantage plans, an employer group plan for Johns Hopkins Medicine employees, a Medicaid managed care organization and a health plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families.

“Our new name better captures our core business, which is helping our plan members access the top-tier health care and the celebrated clinical and research assets of Johns Hopkins,” said CEO J.P. Holland. “We are committed to offering access to person-centric, effectively coordinated health care and, as a result, we are further strengthening our capabilities to serve more people throughout the mid-Atlantic, including our home state of Maryland.”

During the past year, Johns Hopkins Health Plans expanded access to its network of local providers into southeast Virginia, including the Hampton Roads area.

The organization’s joint ownership by the Johns Hopkins Health System and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine remains unchanged, and its more than 470,000 members will see no changes to their health plan benefits or network.

