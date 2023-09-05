U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressman John Sarbanes announced $375,000 in federal funding for three Maryland drug-free community coalitions to prevent and treat substance use disorder among young people. The federal funding came on International Overdose Awareness Day, a global effort to end overdoses and a day to remember without stigma those who have passed and acknowledge the grief of loved ones left behind.

“Young Americans today face an unprecedented range of mental health challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which leaves them more vulnerable to substance abuse or misuse,” said the lawmakers. “Together, we can work to illuminate a path towards hope and opportunity that lead away from substance use. To address these challenges, the funds awarded today will support an all-of-community approach to reach young people in their own neighborhoods. Team Maryland will continue to maximize resources to help end the opioid crisis.”

Funds were awarded through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. Each coalition will use funds to support one treatment center or program in its jurisdiction that is fighting to prevent or treat substance use disorders among youth.

Annapolis Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, Sistas Serenity Inc., $125,000

$125,000 Crisfield Prevention Works Drug-Free Coalition, Bayshore Community Counseling Services, Inc., $125,000

Drug-Free Wicomico, Wicomico Partnership for Families and Children, $125,000

Maryland’s recipients are part of a $93.8 million Biden-Harris administration commitment in fiscal year 2023 to support evidence-based prevention efforts locally, which has led to the funding of the most coalitions in the DFC’s 25-year history.