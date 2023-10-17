Capital Women’s Care’s expanded location at 8171 Maple Lawn Boulevard will open later this year and offer a range of new services including gynecology, general obstetrics, and a wellness and medical spa. (Photo credit: St. Johns Properties)

Capital Women’s Care, a medical affiliate of Unified Women’s Healthcare, has signed a lease for 16,074 square feet of space in Maple Lawn. The practice will employ approximately 40 medical personnel and administrative staff at 8171 Maple Lawn Boulevard.

The group plans to utilize the three-story, 95,260-square-foot Class A office building to house its gynecology and general obstetrics practice groups, as well as a wellness and medical spa.

“Our location at Maple Lawn has proven to be an important corporate advantage, as we have been able to support the dedicated audience of women that live in the mixed-use community, as well as attract those in neighboring communities,” said Dr. Christine Richards, managing physician for Capital Women’s Care.

“The strategic location of the business community and access to major highways enables our group to target consumers residing not only in Howard County, but also in the greater Baltimore and Washington metro areas,” said Richards. “We initially established a presence within Maple Lawn due to the many young families who live there and are looking to have babies, as well as the mature audiences in need of advanced health care services. The diversity and density of Maple Lawn has played a major role in our success and, when the opportunity to expand presented itself, we made it a priority to remain in the business community.”

Bill Jautze, assistant vice president, leasing for St. John Properties, represented the landlord; and Joe Bradley, senior vice president and principal for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant in the transaction.

