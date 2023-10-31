(HC Drug Free photo)

HC Drug Free collected more than half a ton of medication and sharps on Saturday.

The organization that aims to give Howard Country residents resources to prevent, treat, and recover from substance use and behavioral health disorders, collected 43 bins of medication and 24 bins of sharps over four hours at its collection event on Saturday.

The collected medication weighed 1,223.5 pounds, a weight in line with the 1,234 pounds the organization collected at a similar event in April.

Howard County Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted by guarding and transporting the medications.

Proper medication disposal is important to avoid misuse and harm to others. The EPA states that even during wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals can still remain, which can then affect aquatic life and the environment.

Non-hazardous waste such as expired medication and manufacturer samples also need to be properly disposed of. This waste can seriously affect those under your roof, such as children and pets.

HC Drug Free says it will hold its next collection in the spring.