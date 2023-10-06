Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center plans to let the public tour its recently expanded breast cancer diagnosis and treatment center at an event Saturday.

“Pink Pathways: Navigating Women’s Breast Health” is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7 in the parking lot of the Berman Pavilion at Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, 5759 Cedar Lane, Columbia. A keynote address about breast care in Howard County is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Representatives from cancer care organizations and local medical practices are set to attend. Also planned for the event are fall activities — the medical center says to “think pumpkins and apples” — and for food trucks to be on site.