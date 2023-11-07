Photo courtesy LHAAMC.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has received it 10th consecutive ‘A’ Grade from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for providing patients with exceptional, safe care. According to Leapfrog, the nonprofit hospital in Annapolis is one of 152 hospitals nationwide, and the only hospital in Maryland, to maintain a consistent ‘A’ rating for every grading period since 2018.

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization dedicated to assessing and improving health care quality and patient safety. Its Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors.

Leapfrog assigns grades to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

