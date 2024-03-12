Photo courtesy LHAAMC.

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the best hospitals in the United States. Out of the 412 hospitals named, LHAAMC ranked as the nation’s 90th best hospital for providing outstanding health care to patients.

The publication partnered with Statista to rank the medical centers based on three data sources: medical experts, patient experience surveys and medical key performance indicators including patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

According to Newsweek, each hospital’s score is based on an online survey of more than 85,000 medical experts and public data from post-hospitalization patient surveys on their general satisfaction.

The score also considers metrics on categories like hygiene and patient/doctor ratio, as well as a Statista survey on whether hospitals use Patient Reported Outcome Measures, which are standardized questionnaires completed by patients to assess their experience and results.





